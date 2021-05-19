Rio Grande in Albuquerque dry from Paseo del Norte to Rio Bravo Bridge, as well as long stretches in Valencia, Socorro Counties
In the Middle Rio Grande Valley, irrigation has slowed to a trickle, with only Pueblos receiving surface-water allocations in recent weeks.
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A lackluster early monsoon season has done little to douse the wildfires active across New Mexico.
Let's Talk New Mexico
Now in its 104th year, the Santa Fe Indian Market has become the largest juried Native art market in the world and has grown into a hub for fashion shows, film festivals and nonprofits committed to highlighting and showcasing Indigenous art.
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THURS: New Mexico congressional delegation members demand info on military GPS jamming before fatal crash, + MoreNearly 70 pilot reports before fatal crash warned about GPS jamming near White Sands, including one that called practice "an accident waiting to happen."
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New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez said he was "forced" to sue the U.S. Department of Justice after it failed to provide unredacted files and documents to assist with the state's investigation into alleged crimes at the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's former Zorro Ranch.