New Mexico's governor and leading state legislators on Thursday proposed a $1 billion increase in general fund spending for the coming fiscal year — a roughly 14% boost aimed at shoring up access to health care, improving public education and providing new investments in child wellbeing and public safety.
-
The former chief financial officer for the New Mexico Spaceport Authority filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was forced to resign after raising concerns about financial malfeasance that he said cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
-
New Mexico's plan to address the needs of underserved Indigenous students hasn't been shared with tribal leaders or the public despite promises to do so last year.
-
New Mexico's largest city recorded 117 killings in 2021, shattering its previous homicide record by 46%.
-
FRI: Higher health insurance surtax among NM's new laws, State sees COVID test shortage as cases top 2,000, + MoreWith the arrival of the new year, new laws are taking effect in New Mexico that aim to bolster access to health insurance and eliminate many court fines against juveniles that are viewed as counterproductive.
-
The Biden administration announced Monday it would use $1 billion from the American Rescue Plan to help small and independent meat processors.
-
Recent storms brought mountain snowpack above normal levels across much of the West, but the precipitation only slightly improves the region's long-term drought conditions.
Carol Boss speaks with Margaret Randall, poet, essayist, social activist and photographer, who has over 150 books of poetry and prose published.
News From NPR
- A statue of LL Cool J in his native Queens does more than just stand there
- Denver Thrift Store finds a live cat inside a donated recliner
- U.S. women ski jumpers won't compete in the Beijing Olympics after failing to qualify
- School bullies told him to speak English. His mentee showed him he already belonged
- Tribal communities welcome federal relief funds to help ease housing issues
- In Myanmar, military leaders will meet with visiting Cambodian prime minister