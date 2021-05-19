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The Rio Grande west of Tingley Beach in Albuquerque is dry in this June 7, 2026 photo. As of early August, the river in Albuquerque is dry from around Paseo del Norte to around the Rio Bravo bridge.
Mark Haslett
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KUNM
Local News
Rio Grande in Albuquerque dry from Paseo del Norte to Rio Bravo Bridge, as well as long stretches in Valencia, Socorro Counties
Mark Haslett
In the Middle Rio Grande Valley, irrigation has slowed to a trickle, with only Pueblos receiving surface-water allocations in recent weeks.
Marvis Vallo, Collin Magdalena, Paris Wise, Patsy Him, and Brittney Juancho model the special jerseys, which draw inspiration from San Ildefonso, Cochiti, and other Pueblo traditional styles. The Albuquerque Isotopes will wear the jerseys and caps on Saturday, Aug. 8.
Albuquerque Isotopes
Local News
Isotopes to wear Pueblo-inspired jerseys for Native American Heritage Night on Aug. 8
Mark Haslett
FILE - New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
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FR159526 AP
Local News
New Mexico Attorney General says Meta ruling should prompt action by lawmakers and Congress
Deborah Becker
Still from animated film, "Methane Waste and Pollution on the Navajo Nation" produced by the Navajo Methane Coalition.
Diné CARE
Local News
Animated film highlights methane waste and pollution on the Navajo Nation
Jeanette DeDios
KUNM News Update
Caused by lightning, the Laguna wildfire in the Santa Fe National Forest's Coyote Ranger District has burned over 15,000 acres and is 40% contained as of Tuesday morning.
U.S. Forest Service-Santa Fe National Forest
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KUNM News Update
FRI: Frijoles Fire in Santa Fe National Forest, other blzaes continue burning across NM, +More
KUNM News
A lackluster early monsoon season has done little to douse the wildfires active across New Mexico.
Let's Talk New Mexico
Shoppers check out booths at Santa Fe Indian Market.
SWAIA
Let’s talk about Santa Fe Indian Market
Jeanette DeDios
Now in its 104th year, the Santa Fe Indian Market has become the largest juried Native art market in the world and has grown into a hub for fashion shows, film festivals and nonprofits committed to highlighting and showcasing Indigenous art.
Latest from NPR
Ukrainian military members carry the coffin of Oleksiy Yukov, head of the Ukrainian Platsdarm search unit, during his funeral at the St. Volodymyr's Cathedral in Kyiv on Saturday.
  1. Ukraine mourns 'collector of souls' Oleksiy Yukov, killed recovering war dead
  2. K-pop's global wave inspires Chile's next pop stars
  3. Opinion: Europe's summer of heat
  4. Diehard Phillies fan wins $22K broadcast bid, sounds like a 1940s radio pro
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