For the first time in 20 years of music-making, the duo known as They Might Be Giants, John Flansburgh and John Linnell, has put out a CD for children. The musicians tell NPR's Robert Siegel about the CD No!, which pairs computer animation with tunes such as "Where Do They Make Balloons?" and "I Am a Grocery Bag." (8:00) See http://www.giantkid.net/indexKill.html.

