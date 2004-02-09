The Many Faces of Nat Turner

In 1831, Nat Turner led a slave rebellion in Southampton County, Va., that killed more than 50 white people. An independent film debuting on PBS examines The Confessions of Nat Turner, William Styron's controversial 1967 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Turner's alleged jailhouse statements and other versions of the insurrection leader's story.

The documentary, Nat Turner: A Troublesome Property, features dramatizations by five different actors playing Turner -- each one depicting a different author's view. Pat Dowell reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.