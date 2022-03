Ten years ago, Kurt Cobain -- co-founder and lead singer of the group Nirvana -- apparently committed suicide. Cobain introduced the sound known as grunge to audiences around the world. His death prompted thousands of fans to hold vigils in his hometown of Seattle, Wash. Many likened its impact to the effect John Lennon's murder had on their parents. Marcie Sillman of member station KUOW has a remembrance.

Copyright 2004 NPR