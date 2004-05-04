Disney Blocks Distribution of Film Critical of Bush

The Walt Disney Co. is blocking its Miramax division from distributing Fahrenheit 9/11, a new documentary from filmmaker Michael Moore highly critical of the Bush administration.

The film blasts Bush's actions before and after Sept. 11, 2001. It also describes financial connections between the Bush family and prominent Saudis, including the family of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

According to a report in Wednesday's New York Times, Disney Chief Executive Michael Eisner told Moore's agent that he feared the film might endanger tax breaks Disney receives in Florida, where the president's brother, Jeb Bush, is governor.

Moore discusses the controversy with NPR's Michele Norris, host of All Things Considered.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.