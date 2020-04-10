Robot Mannequins Will Cheer On Chinese Professional Baseball Team

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Springtime has familiar sounds, especially if you're at the ballpark - crack of the bat, pop of the mitt and, starting tomorrow in the Chinese Professional Baseball League, the low hum of robots? That's the plan for one team, anyway. Instead of playing to empty seats while fans are locked out, the Taiwan-based Rakuten Monkeys have installed robotic mannequins decked out in team colors. But what are we going to do with all those peanuts and Cracker Jacks? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.