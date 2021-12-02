KUNM Radio Journalist Mountain West News Bureau

KUNM Public Radio (KUNM-FM) in Albuquerque is seeking a public radio reporter to join our newsroom as the station reporter assigned to the Mountain West News Bureau. The MWNB is a collaboration of five public radio stations in various Rocky Mountain states covering regional issues affecting the American West, including topics such as wildlife, land use, the environment, health, growth, education, and politics. MWNB is funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and KUNM listeners.

This reporter position will be responsible for filing daily spot news, enterprise features and occasional investigative series that appeal to listeners across New Mexico, Nevada, Montana, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming under the supervision of a remote managing editor. They will be expected to be proficient in multimedia storytelling and social media, the ability to translate complex information to listeners without losing nuance, and have a basic understanding of investigative reporting skills and data journalism. This position will also work with KUNM's news director and other staff members to help with duties related to the station's larger mission, such as participating in community events or station on-air fund drives. This position requires travel (mileage reimbursed around the state and occasionally outside of the state for covering news stories and events.

Link to apply for KUNM's Mountain West Journalist job opening

