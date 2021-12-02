TUES: Navy medical team heading to New Mexico to help with COVID, + More

Navy medical team heading to New Mexico to help with COVID - Associated Press

The U.S. Navy is sending a 20-member medical team to New Mexico to help the San Juan Regional Medical Center cope with a staff shortage for treating COVID-19 patients.

The military team is being deployed at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is scheduled to arrive at the Farmington hospital Sunday.

New Mexico is one of seven states where military teams are deployed or soon will, according to a statement issued Monday by U.S. Army North.

"As COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to shift across the country, decreasing in certain areas while increasing in others, we unfortunately find new communities and healthcare facilities overburdened and in need of federal, military assistance," said Army Lt. Gen. John R. Evans, Jr.

Dr. Nicole Wieman, a Army North spokeswoman, said military teams were deployed to Gallup and Shiprock in New Mexico earlier during the pandemic, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The teams focus on coronavirus cases, Wieman said. "They are there to decompress the burden of treating COVID patients," she said.

New Mexico on Monday reported an additional 4,991 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 45 more virus deaths for a five-day period that included the Thanksgiving holiday. That increased the state's pandemic total to 313,139 cases and 5,355 deaths.

Health officials said the percentage of COVID-19 tests that are positive remains just over 12%, above the state's target but less than it was two weeks ago.

Officials with two of New Mexico's largest hospitals said during a briefing Monday that they continue to operate above capacity. At Presbyterian Healthcare Services, about 28% of patients are being treated for coronavirus infections.

Hundreds of traveling nurses are working at both Presbyterian and University of New Mexico Hospital to help meet demands, the officials said.

State officials and health care experts have acknowledged that the pandemic has exacerbated a long-term problem in New Mexico, where hospital capacity has historically been stretched thin due to its low number of beds per capita.

New Mexico sees lower costs worker's compensation insurance -Associated Press

New Mexico insurance regulators are reducing a key component in rates for workers' compensation coverage that should help employers spend less, starting next year.

The Superintendent of Insurance Office on Monday announced a 5.5% reduction in "loss costs" for insurance policies that are renewed or issued on or after Jan. 1, 2022.

Workers' compensation is a no-fault system of insurance aimed at protecting workers and employers financially from on-the-job accidents as well as job-related illness. Insurance regulators said that compensation claims are being filed less frequently than in the past, reflecting a commitment to safety.

State Insurance Superintendent Russell Toal said businesses can expect some financial relief on insurance costs amid challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Detailed rates for worker's compensation policies are set by carriers and will vary by sector.

"Lower rates will help a large number of employers save money, which they can use to reinvest in their businesses," Toal said in a statement.

Ancient juniper trees illegally cut in New Mexico monument - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press

Several dozen ancient alligator juniper trees have been illegally cut down at El Malpais National Monument in western New Mexico and authorities with the National Park Service are trying to find out who's responsible.

Known for their unique furrowed bark, alligator junipers grow very slowly. A seed can take up to 18 months to mature after pollination and the growth rate for young trees is about 0.6 inches (1.5 centimeters) per decade, slowing as they get older.

Officials said the trees that were cut down were likely hundreds of years old.

Lisa Dittman, a spokeswoman for the national monument, said Tuesday that officials don't know why the trees are being targeted or what they're being used for. Rural New Mexico residents frequently cut wood in the fall to help with winter heating needs, but cutting trees at El Malpais is illegal.

The cutting of alligator junipers affects biodiversity within the monument and officials said the area will take many decades to recover.

The initial illegal tree cutting discovery was reported in 2020. But park law enforcement monitoring the area and over the past year have reported additional trees cut down, with the latest incident happening in October.

Park employees are encouraging the public to submit any information that would help with the investigation to the National Park Service's tip line.

The National Park Service recently cut brush and trimmed trees in the same area of the monument to prepare for a series of prescribed fires to restore fire into the ecosystem, targeting the buildup of vegetation that can lead to large catastrophic fires.

The park focuses on the protection of alligator junipers before thinning is done.

The largest of the southwestern junipers, the alligator juniper is found in western Texas, in parts of northwestern New Mexico and in north-central Arizona near Flagstaff. The species also extends into northern and central Mexico.

Research has shown that alligator junipers can live up to 500 years. The trees stop growing when moisture conditions are unfavorable but begin growing again with adequate moisture, a characteristic that enhances the species' ability to survive in harsh, arid environments.

However, scientists have found that mortality can increase after several consecutive years of drought.

Court date reset for UFC star Jon Jones in Vegas case - Associated Press

A court date was reset to January for former UFC champion Jon Jones to learn whether he'll face criminal charges following his September arrest on allegations that he scuffled with his fiancée and damaged a Las Vegas police vehicle at Caesars Palace.

Neither Jones nor attorneys were in court Tuesday when a judge pushed back the date for prosecutors to file a criminal complaint.

Jones' attorney's name was not reflected in the court record. Jones remains free on $8,000 bail.

He was arrested before dawn Sept. 24 on misdemeanor domestic battery and felony damaging a vehicle charges after allegedly grabbing his fiancée by her hair and smashing his own head on the hood of a police patrol vehicle, leaving a dent and chipped paint, according to a police report.

Jones lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He attended a UFC Hall of Fame induction at the Park MGM hotel the night before his arrest.

Jones (26-1, 1 no-contest) had three stints as UFC light heavyweight champion from 2011 to 2020. He's widely considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history.

However, because of arrests, suspensions and disputes with the UFC, he has fought only eight times in recent years. He beat Dominick Reyes in February 2020 but relinquished the light heavyweight title last year.

New Mexico oil regulators aim to limit seismic activity -Associated Press

New Mexico oil and gas regulators are watching closely as increased seismic activity is being reported in the Permian Basin along the Texas state line.

Under a plan recently rolled out by the New Mexico Oil Conservation Division, pending permits for wastewater injection in certain areas will require extra review. More reporting and monitoring also could be required and if things worsen, the state could limit how much wastewater is injected in disposal wells.

State officials say the protocols were developed in partnership with New Mexico Tech and after getting feedback from the oil and gas industry.

Division Director Adrienne Sandoval said New Mexico is trying to be proactive with what she described as a pragmatic approach.

"While some of the biggest events have occurred over the state line in Texas, the time is now to ensure larger events do not occur in our part of the oil field," she said in a statement.

The protocols call for reporting and monitoring when two magnitude 2.5 events occur within 30 days and within a 10-mile radius. Within that area, operators will be required to provide weekly reports on daily injection volumes and average daily surface pressure and share that with the state when requested.

If one magnitude 3.0 occurs, operators will have to reduce their injection rates — with higher reductions required closer to the epicenter.

Between March and September, the Oil Conservation Division received reports of seven earthquakes with magnitudes from 2.5 to 4.0 in an area about 35 miles east southeast of Malaga in southeastern New Mexico. Of these earthquakes, four were magnitude 3.0 or greater.

State officials say they've been working with operators near the epicenters of these events. In some cases, that has resulted in operators voluntarily suspending injection operations.

Analysis by the Oil Conservation Division suggests that injection well activity is a potential cause or contributor to seismic activity. State officials, staff at the New Mexico Bureau of Geology and the industry are trying to better understand the fault situation in and around the area to determine when and how disposal activities can continue.

In addition to 16 existing injection wells, the division currently has 72 pending applications for disposal wells within 10 miles of the area of concern.

New Mexico State to drop parking citations for peanut butter -Associated Press

New Mexico State University is offering anyone with a campus parking citation the chance to get out of their jam with some peanut butter.

The university will accept at least 80 ounces of peanut butter — the equivalent of five-six small jars — as payment for a citation for parking without a permit, officials said.

Donations will be accepted through Friday at the parking and ID card services office inside the university's bookstore on the Las Cruces campus. But donated peanut butter will only cover one citation per person. The deal does not apply to other parking citations and violations.

All the peanut butter will go to Aggie Cupboard, a food pantry serving the campus community.

The university is already planning to do this again at the end of the semester next spring.

Rio Rancho man dies while snowboarding at resort near Taos -Associated Press

A Rio Rancho man has died while snowboarding at a popular northern New Mexico ski resort.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe confirmed Monday that 28-year-old Jario Hernandez died over the weekend at Sipapu Ski and Summer Resort.

Hogrefe says his office is still completing an investigation of the Saturday incident. But so far, there is nothing to indicate the resort was at fault. Initially, Hogrefe reported that Hernandez had hit a tree.

J.P. Bradley, the general manager, said ski patrollers arrived within minutes of receiving reports of a snowboarder in distress and administered CPR. Paramedics then took over and transported Hernandez to a hospital but he was pronounced dead.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The resort, roughly 25 miles south of Taos, continued operating the ski area where the incident happened.

Navajo Nation reports 27 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths -Associated Press

The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 27 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest daily virus figures brought the tribe's totals to 39,403 cases and 1,542 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Tribal health officials had reported 38 new cases and two deaths on Sunday.

Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said some public health experts believe the newly discovered omicron variant is already in the U.S.

Nez has again called for everyone in Indian Country to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot and wear masks.

Health care providers and facilities across the Navajo Nation are administering COVID-19 vaccines and appointments are readily available.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

New Mexico St. parts with coach Doug Martin after 9 seasons -Associated Press

New Mexico State announced Saturday it is making a coaching change, moving on from Doug Martin after nine seasons.

Aggies athletic director Mario Moccia said after New Mexico State (2-10) ended its regular season by beating UMass that Martin's contract, which is set to expire after the season, would not be renewed.

"I wanted to take the opportunity to publicly thank Doug for everything he's done for the program," Moccia told reporters. "He faced many challenges, from social conduct to APR issues. And he more than improved those items."

Martin finished 25-74 at New Mexico State, a major college football independent. The Aggies will be joining Conference USA by 2023.

The 58-year-old Martin had one winning season, guiding New Mexico State to a bowl game in 2013 for the first time since 1960. The 57-year bowl drought was the longest in the country. The Aggies won the Arizona Bowl against Utah State to finish 7-6.