© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Idaho experiment that showed nuclear power was more than a weapon turns 70 years old

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published January 5, 2022 at 12:38 PM MST

The nation’s nuclear power industry was born here in the Mountain West, and Monday marks the 70th anniversary of a facility producing enough power to light up four light bulbs – and showing that nuclear power could be used for more than just weapons.

Now, as the nation explores new kinds of nuclear power to reduce carbon emissions, Mountain West News Bureau reporter Madelyn Beck visited EBR-1 (or Experimental Breeder Reactor No. 1) in Idaho, about 160 miles from Yellowstone National Park.

She walked from room to room with Idaho National Labs’ Ryan Weeks, who spoke about the plant’s history.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Nevada Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2022 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Madelyn Beck
Madelyn Beck is a regional Illinois reporter, based in Galesburg. On top of her work for Harvest Public Media, she also contributes to WVIK, Tri-States Public Radio and the Illinois Newsroom collaborative.
See stories by Madelyn Beck