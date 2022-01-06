Poet. Feminist. Revolutionary.

Sat. 1/8, 12p: Carol Boss speaks with Margaret Randall, poet, essayist, social activist and photographer, who has over 150 books of poetry and prose published. Margaret will talk about her thoughts on viewing the world differently and the ways in which we think about the issues confronting us, and how we might change what doesn't work.

Carol also speaks with Dr. Dairne Mclaughin (Dr. D), an acupuncturist who visits Women's Focus each new season to talk about taking good care of ourselves with the foods we eat and the activities we engage in; that is, keeping our bodies, minds and emotions well-balanced according to Traditional Chinese Medicine.

