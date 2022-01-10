U.S. and Russian diplomats meet, hoping to defuse tensions over Ukraine

With some 100,000 Russian troops massed near its border with Ukraine, U.S. and Russian diplomats launched a series of meetings Monday intended to prevent a military confrontation.

But as the two sides began discussions at the U.S. diplomatic compound in Geneva, neither the Americans nor the Russians were optimistic.

"To make actual progress, it's very hard to see that happening when there's an ongoing escalation, when Russia has a gun to the head of Ukraine," U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Sunday on ABC's This Week.

The head of the Russian team, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, told the Russian news agency TASS on Sunday that the two sides have "dramatic, fundamental" differences.

The U.S. delegation is being led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

As part of the diplomatic effort, the U.S. and its NATO partners also plan to meet Russian officials on Wednesday in Brussels, the headquarters of the military alliance. And the U.S. will join the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Vienna for talks with Russia on Thursday.

U.S. says it will coordinate with Ukraine and Europe

While the Russians prefer direct talks with the U.S., the Biden administration says it will not work out any deals on Ukraine, or any other issue involving European security, without the Europeans at the table.

"We've made very clear to Russia that there's going to be nothing about Europe, without Europe," Blinken told CNN.

In addition, he said, "any progress that we're going to make is going to have to happen on a reciprocal basis. If the United States and Europe are taking steps to address some of Russia's concerns, Russia will have to do the same thing."

Russia began moving large numbers of troops and heavy weaponry toward its western border with Ukraine last fall. Russian President Vladimir Putin denies that Russia is planning to invade.

Andriy Dubchak / AP / AP A member of Ukraine's military walks in a trench at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in the Donetsk region, in eastern Ukraine on Friday. President Biden has warned Russia's Vladimir Putin that the U.S. could impose new sanctions against Russia if it takes further military action against Ukraine.

However, Russia has had troops in Ukraine since seizing the Crimea Peninsula in 2014. In addition, Russia is also supporting pro-Russian separatists in the eastern part of Ukraine.

Putin wrote a long essay last summer arguing that Russia and Ukraine are essentially one country. While that's been true at times in their 1,000-year history, Ukraine has its own culture, language and identity, and has been independent for more than 30 years, since the Soviet Union broke up in 1991.

More Ukrainians tilt toward the West

Putin does not want to see Ukraine becoming more integrated with western Europe, and is staunchly opposed to the neighboring country becoming a member of NATO.

Yet Russia's 2014 invasion of Ukraine, as well as the current military buildup, has led many Ukrainians to support closer ties with the West, including possible membership in NATO.

NATO said back in 2008 that Ukraine could seek membership. But in practical terms, there's no prospect Ukraine will join the alliance in the near future.

Ukraine has been receiving military aid from the U.S. and others, and Western countries are threatening tough financial sanctions against Russia if it invades.

Ukrainians, meanwhile, feel that Russia's pressure campaign could also include cyberattacks, which Russia has carried out in recent years.

In 2015, the Russian hacking group Sandworm took down Ukraine's power grid. Two years later, Russian hackers hit websites, banks, newspapers and electric companies with a malware called Petya.

Nolan Peterson, a former U.S. Air Force Special Operations pilot, who has been living in Ukraine's capital Kyiv since 2014, said Ukrainian troops very aware of Russia's technical capabilities. This has made the Ukrainians extremely cautious in how they operate.

"You don't shine a flashlight on a bright night. In the same way, the Ukrainians don't want to use military radios or cell phones on the front lines," Peterson said.

In some cases, Ukrainians have returned to analog times, using old technology, or no technology at all. Peterson said this can mean making calls on rotary phones or using people to run messages by hand.

Russia considers cyberattacks part of its hybrid warfare strategy that's designed to weaken the morale of Ukraine's military as well as its civilian population.

"I've had a lot of Ukrainian soldiers tell me that before major attacks, they will receive cell phone text messages or their families will receive emails from the Russian side, threatening them, telling them that they're all going to die and things like that, or telling them that they've been betrayed by their civilian leadership," Peterson said.

