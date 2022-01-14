Reimagining Digital Collections Ep 1: Access and Authoritativeness

On this program we're joined by Liz Neely, the curator of Digital

Experience at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe. The museum is

working on a series of projects to develop new ways of revealing

connections between art, archival and historic home collections to

facilitate a broader exploration and study of Georgia O'Keeffe. These

projects imagine access to collections through discovery, storytelling

and ultimately a digital catalog raisonné. Liz is a human-centered

strategist focused on forming engaging experiences for museum

audiences while designing sustainable organizational workflows.

Link: https://okeeffemuseum.org | Visit OkeeffeMuseum.org