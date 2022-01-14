© 2022 KUNM
Reimagining Digital Collections Ep 3: Reliability and Inclusion

KUNM
Published December 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM MST
lneely_photo_crop.jpeg
Liz Neely

On this program we're joined by Liz Neely, the curator of Digital Experience at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe. The museum is working on a series of projects to develop new ways of revealing connections between art, archival and historic home collections to facilitate a broader exploration and study of Georgia O'Keeffe. These projects imagine access to collections through discovery, storytelling and ultimately a digital catalog raisonné. Liz is a human-centered strategist focused on forming engaging experiences for museum audiences while designing sustainable organizational workflows.

