Reimagining Digital Collections Ep 4: Advancing the Field
On this program we're joined by Liz Neely, the curator of Digital Experience at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe.
On this program we're joined by Liz Neely, the curator of Digital Experience at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe. The museum is working on a series of projects to develop new ways of revealing connections between art, archival and historic home collections to facilitate a broader exploration and study of Georgia O'Keeffe. These projects imagine access to collections through discovery, storytelling and ultimately a digital catalog raisonné. Liz is a human-centered strategist focused on forming engaging experiences for museum audiences while designing sustainable organizational workflows.