A preview of some of the movies that may get an Oscar nomination

By Mandalit del Barco
Published February 8, 2022 at 3:08 AM MST

Nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards are announced Tuesday by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. Power of the Dog, West Side Story and King Richard are among those likely to be nominated.

