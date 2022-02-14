BIA announces reforms to tribal jails after review of more than a dozen deaths

News Brief

The Bureau of Indian Affairs announced reforms to its tribal jails Monday.

That comes after a Mountain West News Bureau and NPR investigation found a pattern of neglect and misconduct that led to more than a dozen inmate deaths.

The BIA then hired a consultant to review the deaths. While the consultant's report hasn't been publicly released, the agency is now proposing changes based on that report's findings.

The changes include more training on how to perform in-custody death investigations.

"The report lays out recommendations for the department, informed by an assessment of the thoroughness and effectiveness of in-custody death investigations," Bryan Newland, assistant secretary of the Interior for Indian affairs, said on Monday.

However, the BIA's proposed changes don't specifically list harsher penalties for misconduct by jail employees or include more medical personnel in tribal jails.

Newland also said he was looking into whether the agency's contract with Darrel Cruzan's firm to review the deaths followed laws and regulations. Some Congressmen have been critical of the contract because Cruzan oversaw tribal corrections during seven of the deaths as an Interior official. After leaving the agency, he became a consultant and his firm won the contract to review the jail deaths.

