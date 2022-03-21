Watch: Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's Senate confirmation hearings

Updated March 23, 2022 at 7:44 AM ET

Confirmation hearings have kicked off for Ketanji Brown Jackson, the federal judge whom President Biden has picked to fill Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer's seat when he retires this summer.

Four days of hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee are scheduled this week, and Democrats are hoping to finish the confirmation process before Congress recesses early next month. Jackson will appear before lawmakers during the first three days. Wednesday's session begins at 9 a.m. EDT and could last until 2 p.m. EDT.

Like she did on Tuesday, Jackson will take questions from panel members on Wednesday. If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

