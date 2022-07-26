© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Redistricting in Florida pits 2 House incumbents against each other

WFSU | By Valerie Crowder
Published July 26, 2022 at 3:04 AM MDT

Rep. Al Lawson, a Democrat, will face off against Rep. Neal Dunn, a Republican, after a controversial redistricting map in the state drew out Lawson's historically Black district.

Copyright 2022 WFSU

Valerie Crowder
Valerie Crowder is a freelance reporter based in Panama City, Florida. Before moving to Florida, she covered politics and education for Public Radio East in New Bern, North Carolina. While at PRE, she was also a fill-in host during All Things Considered. She got her start in public radio at WAER-FM in Syracuse, New York, where she was a part-time reporter, assistant producer and host. She has a B.A. in newspaper online journalism and political science from Syracuse University. When she’s not reporting the news, she enjoys reading classic fiction and thrillers, hiking with members of the Florida Trail Association and doing yoga.