Ready for good news? The Ozone hole is shrinking

By Karen Zamora,
Christopher IntagliataJuana Summers
Published October 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM MDT

NPR's Juana Summers speaks to Paul Newman, Chief Scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, about some good news: a giant hole in the ozone layer is slowly shrinking.

Karen Zamora
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.