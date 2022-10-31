MON: New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate, + More

New Mexico’s CD3 candidates spar over wildfire response in their final televised debate - Patrick Lohmann, Source New Mexico

The disaster that ripped through northern N.M. this summer consumed about a third of the final debate between the two people seeking to represent the region in Congress.

The two candidates fighting to represent Congressional District 3 in New Mexico met for a televised debate Friday night in what’s likely to be the final chance for voters to see the pair on the same stage before Election Day.

U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez, a Democrat from Las Vegas, N.M., is trying to keep her seat in the newly drawn district, one that previously contained all of northern New Mexico, plus parts of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. After the contentious, once-a-decade redistricting was completed late last year, CD3 now encompasses huge tracts of southeastern New Mexico, including Roswell and Portales.

Her opponent is Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson, an environmental engineer from Roswell.

KOB-TV hosted the pair for a 30-minute debate on topics like abortion, crime, cannabis and oil and gas production in southern New Mexico. The competitors spent about eight minutes on the first two questions, which centered on the federal response to the biggest fire in state history.

The Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire was started by the United States Forest Service as prescribed burns but went on to torch more than 530 square miles in the district, destroying more than 500 homes, ushering in destructive flooding and threatening the water supply to downstream Las Vegas.

Martinez Johnson accused Leger Fernandez of taking too long to shake down federal aid to the burn scar and not having the skills required to respond to such a disaster. In late September, which is about five months after the fire started, Congress enacted a stopgap spending bill that included $2.5 billion for fire victims.

“We don’t need someone with on-the-job training. These communities are still hurting,” Martinez Johson said. “And my opponent, half a year later, is talking about providing funds.”

Martinez Johnson pointed to her experience as an engineer and said she’s heard from Democrats in the burn scar who are frustrated with the federal response.

“I have the experience and expertise. My job experience deals with project management. It deals with negotiation, stakeholders, from environmentalists, to regulators, to government officials, to community members to making sure that we have the best possible solutions,” she said. “And I would be meeting monthly making sure that this never occurs again.”

Leger Fernandez said Congress passed the aid package as quickly as possible, and it’s a historic amount of money. She introduced the legislation that eventually was included in the September spending bill in May, just a few weeks after the fire started, and she also secured an independent investigation into how the federal agency made such a huge mistake in lighting prescribed burns that went on to cause the biggest wildfire in the state’s recorded history.

“We have been holding the Force Service accountable for their errors,” she said. “This is what justice looks like.”

Spending such a large windfall will take time, she said, because the Federal Emergency Management Agency needs to set up rules and regulations first. But she noted that the aid program will be built differently from the way FEMA typically is set up to help in the aftermath of disasters, an initial response that has frustrated many fire victims.

FEMA is expected to establish the rules for the $2.5 billion program in mid-November, followed by a public comment period. It’s not clear exactly when the first payments will be made to fire victims.

“Normally regulations take a year, six months,” she said. “We required that the regulations need to be done within 45 days. That’s an example of how we built into the law. We want this done fast.”

Fivethirtyeight, a poll aggregator and analysis website, projects that Leger Fernandez is “clearly favored” to win the race, beating her opponent in 96% of simulated outcomes. After the redistricting process, the site gave Democrats an advantage of 5 percentage points.

Leger Fernandez has also far out-raised her opponent, heading into Election Day with more than $610,000 in cash on hand. Martinez Johnson has a little more than $34,000, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Bill would put Navajo legislative leader on indefinite leave - Associated Press

Navajo Nation Council Speaker Seth Damon is facing disciplinary action for being intoxicated during a family vacation in Las Vegas.

Navajo lawmaker Otto Tso introduced legislation Friday in the Tribal Council to place Damon on administrative leave without pay indefinitely. The council can take action on the bill after the five-day public comment period ends.

Damon is in his second, two-year term as head of the tribe's legislative branch, one of three branches of the Navajo government. He presides over Tribal Council sessions and represents six Navajo communities in the Arizona portion of the reservation as a delegate on the 24-member council.

Damon was on a private vacation with his family in Nevada earlier this month when he was photographed slumped in a chair in front of a gambling machine.

Damon acknowledged wrongdoing and informed council delegates that he was intoxicated, according to public documents.

"Our leaders should be held accountable and I accept responsibility for this incident," Damon said in a statement last week. "I made a mistake as an elected leader and it will not happen again. I send my apologies to the Navajo people and the communities I represent for any ill will or embarrassment this photograph caused."

Damon "brought disrepute" to the tribe and "must still face the consequences and repercussions of his conduct," the legislation reads.

Damon said in the statement that he will work with the council "to further discuss corrective actions in the best interest of the Navajo Nation to begin the healing of our Nation and myself." No tribal funding was spent on the trip to attend the Indian National Finals Rodeo to support Navajo athletes, he said.

If the legislation to place Damon on leave is approved, the speaker's position will be filled temporarily by the leaders of each standing committee of the Navajo Nation Council on a rotating basis until a new speaker is selected in January when new tribal leaders are seated.

New US plan could lead to federal action on Colorado River - By Felicia Fonseca And Kathleen Ronayne Associated Press

The Interior Department announced Friday that it will consider revising a set of guidelines for operating two major dams on the Colorado River in the first sign of what could lead to federal action to protect the once-massive but shrinking reservoirs behind them.

The public has until Dec. 20 to weigh in on three options that seek to keep Lake Mead and Lake Powell from dropping so low they couldn't produce power or provide the water that seven Western states, Mexico and tribes have relied on for decades.

One of the options would allow the Interior Department's U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to take unilateral action, as it threatened this summer when it asked states to come up with ways to significantly reduce their use beyond what they have already volunteered and were mandated to cut.

"The Interior Department continues to pursue a collaborative and consensus-based approach to addressing the drought crisis afflicting the West," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. "At the same time, we are committed to taking prompt and decisive action necessary to protect the Colorado River System and all those who depend on it."

The announcement comes more than four months after Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton told Congress that water use must be cut dramatically as drought and overuse tax the river — an essential supply of water for farmers, cities and tribes in the U.S. West, as well as Mexico.

The seven states that tap the river failed to reach Touton's August deadline and have been working ever since to reach a compromise. It now appears unlikely a grand deal will be reached. In the meantime, the bureau has offered up billions in federal money to pay farmers and cities to cut back.

But Interior's new action marks the first time it's taking a clear step toward imposing its own, mandatory cuts. The agency anticipates changes to the conditions at which water shortages are declared in the river's lower basin. Lake Mead and Lake Powell were about half full when the 2007 guidelines were approved and are now about one-quarter full.

The other two options under the Bureau of Reclamation's plan are to let states, tribes, and non-governmental organizations reach consensus, or do nothing, which is a standard alternative in environmental impact statements.

The bureau expects to produce a draft next spring based on public input. A final decision could come in late summer of 2023 around the time the bureau announces any water cuts for the following year.

The 2007 guidelines and an overlapping drought contingency plan approved in 2019 were meant to give states more certainty in their water supply. For the lower basin states — California, Arizona and Nevada — the agreements set elevation levels at Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border at which they are subjected to mandatory and voluntary reductions. Mexico also shoulders cuts.

Water users have been delayed in renegotiating the agreements that expire in 2026 because the drought and climate change have forced quicker action.

Nevada, Arizona and Mexico will have to cut their water use in 2023 for a second year in a row under existing agreements. California is looped in at lower elevations in Lake Mead. Arizona was forced to give up 21% of its total Colorado River supply. Farmers in central Arizona, tribes and growing cities like Scottsdale are feeling the impacts.

Tom Buschatzke, director of the Arizona Department of Water Resources, said he's been hoping the bureau would require cuts from water users rather than rely on voluntary action. But he also warned the prospect of mandatory cuts could make it less likely that farms or cities will choose to give up some of their water, calling it a "zero-sum game" of sorts.

Still, anything that results in savings is a worthwhile action, he said.

"The situation in my mind is so dire, we're so close to the edge," he said in a recent interview.

The department declined further comment Friday, and the Southern Nevada Water Agency didn't respond to a request for comment. Chuck Cullom, executive director of the Upper Colorado River Commission, said he was still evaluating the announcement but appreciated the bureau taking action.

Bill Hasencamp, manager of Colorado River resources for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, said he hopes the threat of cuts will inspire users to offer up more savings now while federal money is available to pay for it. The district supplies water to nearly 20 million people and counts on the river for a third of that water.

"The more you can do now with compensation is going to reduce the chance of being cut back without it," he said.

Under one payment option, water users can be paid up to $400 per acre foot of water (325,850 gallons) left in Lake Mead. So far only the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona has publicly expressed interest in that option, saying it will conserve up to 125,000 acre feet of water (40.7 billion gallons) on its reservation and offer another 125,000 acre feet of water stored underground to cities annually for the next three years.

Farmers in California and Arizona say that's not enough money to account to cover losses if they leave fields unplanted or to pay for things like installing more efficient irrigation systems. They plan to apply for money through a different option that allows them to name their price — and justify why they deserve it.

A third pot of money would offer payment for larger projects aimed at achieving long-term water savings, like ripping up decorative grass in urban areas or building small, on-farm storage systems that make it easier for farmers to bank water rather than lose it to runoff.

The bureau says water users who take the $400 payments may be prioritized for that money over users who want more for short-term conservation.

California's water users have offered to conserve up to 9% of its river water. That's contingent on adequate payment and help for the Salton Sea, a drying lake bed fed by farm runoff.

Record high visitors nationwide came to New Mexico in 2021 - Associated Press

New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state's tourism office.

The study determined 39.2 million people came to the Land of Enchantment and generated $7.2 billion in spending across the state, the Albuquerque Journal reported. That is 1 million more than the previous record set in 2019.

"It should be a point of celebration for all of New Mexico that we were able to exceed even the most favorable trajectories for tourism recovery within calendar year 2021," Jen Schroer, the state's Tourism Department cabinet secretary, said in a statement.

The calculations were based on tax collections, lodging performance data and other information. Visitors not only included travelers who came from abroad but anyone who came from at least 50 miles (80 kilometers) away "and deviated from their normal routine."

The annual report found the total economic impact of tourism from last year to be around $10 billion. This includes indirect spending like purchases by tourism-centric businesses and "induced impacts" like workers' wages shaped by traveler spending.

The department attributes $7 billion to record spending by domestic travelers.

Since 2017, New Mexico has seen a steady rise in visitors each year until a dip in 2020 because of the pandemic. Still, the state received 35 million visitors despite travel restrictions. But as measures eased up in 2021, tourism also went up.

Tourism last year drove up the food and beverage industry in New Mexico, which saw $1.7 billion in direct sales. The report also found lodging led to $1.6 billion in direct sales.

Local and state tax revenue through tourism stood at more than $700 million last year.

The state Tourism Department is looking to branch out in its outreach. Officials plan to advertise in new markets like the city of San Francisco, Schroer said. They already made a request to the state Legislative Finance Committee last week for $20 million be budgeted for this.

It's the only way to stay competitive and "to meet growing demand," she added.