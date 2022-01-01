2022 Early Bird Prize Drawing is Now Closed

Two Wheel Drive - Kona Libre Gravel Bike

Two Wheel Drive in Albuquerque is providing the Early Bird Prize this Spring and has generously donated a Kona Libre Gravel Bike – just in time for the nice Spring weather. When you donate, you will be automatically entered into the drawing for chance to win.

Give Now!

Kona Libre Gravel Bike Specifications:

Kona 6061 Aluminum Frame

Kona Verso Full Carbon Fork

Front & Back Brake Rotor

SRAM Apex Shifters

Kona Road Handlebar

Value: $2,100