2022 Thank You Gifts

2022 KUNM Sticker

This stylish 3x4” vinyl sticker is dishwasher safe making it perfect for your favorite water bottle and with a quick scan of the QR code, you will be linked to your favorite radio station. The KUNM sticker is interactive, all you do is scan it with your phone’s camera and you will magically find yourself transported to the KUNM website! Check it out.

KUNM Member Card

We are also offering the very popular KUNM Member Card. The Member Card will return your donation to you in savings on 2-for-1 dining, lodging, and other services and attractions throughout New Mexico. Benefits include restaurants, wineries and breweries as well as home and garden, pet care, and fitness. Using the KUNM Member Card shows your commitment to Public Radio and supports our local community...and that sure feels good!

