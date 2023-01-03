© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Rob Schmitz,
Steve Inskeep
Published January 3, 2023 at 3:15 AM MST

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses during a game, Republicans take control of the House and will elect a speaker. New York City considers hospitalizing unhoused residents with mental illness.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.