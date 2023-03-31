© 2023 KUNM
StoryCorps - Anita Rodriguez

KUNM
Published March 31, 2023 at 6:41 AM MDT
Anita Rodriguez

For most of the month of March, the team from StoryCorps was in Taos. That's where they met Anita Rodriguez.

Anita is an artist, activist and builder. In this excerpt with conversation partner Naomi Love, Anita recounts her fight to be respected as an Enjarradora (traditional plasterer) in Taos, and some lessons she’s learned in her 82 years.

StoryCorps is a national initiative to record and collect stories of everyday people. Excerpts were selected and produced by Tristan Clum.

