StoryCorps - Julia MacLovia and Martinez Paloma Villalobos

Published April 7, 2023 at 7:03 AM MDT
For most of the month of March, the team from StoryCorps was in Taos.

This is an excerpt from a conversation recorded during that visit. Retired school teacher Julia "MacLovia" Martinez sat down with her good friend and granddaughter Paloma Villalobos.

Julia recounted the amazing twists of fate that brought her and her husband together. It started with her Church mission work in South America…

StoryCorps is a national initiative to record and collect stories of everyday people. THese excerpts were selected and produced by Gus Tafoya.

