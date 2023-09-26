Affects Tuesday and Friday

Highlights of the change:



Morning Edition will run until 8a each morning

Peace Talks will be on every Tuesday

Counterspin moves to Friday

Morning Edition - Monday - Friday 5a - 8a

Monday 8a - 9a

Latino USA - one hour

Tuesday 8a - 9a

First week Peace Talks, NM People, Places & Ideas

Second week Peace Talks, other public affairs

Third week Peace Talks, Well Woman Radio

Fourth week Peace Talks, University Showcase

Fifth week Peace Talks (one hour)

Wednesday 8a - 9a

Living On Earth - one hour

Thursday 8a - 9a

LTNM - one hour

Friday 8a - 9a

Counterspin

This Way Out

You are invited to submit feedback on the change to programfeedback@kunm.org, You are also invited to give feedback at the October 3rd meeting of the KUNM Radio Board. The meeting is via Zoom. Details on how to participate can be found here.

