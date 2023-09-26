Affects Tuesday and Friday
Highlights of the change:
- Morning Edition will run until 8a each morning
- Peace Talks will be on every Tuesday
- Counterspin moves to Friday
Morning Edition - Monday - Friday 5a - 8a
Monday 8a - 9a
Latino USA - one hour
Tuesday 8a - 9a
First week Peace Talks, NM People, Places & Ideas
Second week Peace Talks, other public affairs
Third week Peace Talks, Well Woman Radio
Fourth week Peace Talks, University Showcase
Fifth week Peace Talks (one hour)
Wednesday 8a - 9a
Living On Earth - one hour
Thursday 8a - 9a
LTNM - one hour
Friday 8a - 9a
Counterspin
This Way Out
You are invited to submit feedback on the change to programfeedback@kunm.org, You are also invited to give feedback at the October 3rd meeting of the KUNM Radio Board. The meeting is via Zoom. Details on how to participate can be found here.