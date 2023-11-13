© 2023 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A look inside the world of the real life Mr. Chow

By Jonaki Mehta,
Sarah HandelAilsa Chang
Published November 13, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Michael Chow, also known as Mr. Chow, about his restaurant empire, his art, and his family history.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta
Sarah Handel
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.