Slovakia's prime minister is shot in an assassination attempt

By Steve Inskeep,
Rob Schmitz
Published May 16, 2024 at 3:12 AM MDT

Slovakia's prime minister is in stable condition after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds at a political event on Wednesday. Police have a suspect in custody.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.