Carol Boss Rocks Retirement

Carol Boss has been an icon at KUNM Public Radio for 41 years. She has hosted shows on All That Jazz and Freeform. However, most KUNM listeners know Carol for her outstanding, power packed programs on Women’s Focus. Carol has interviewed a variety of women during her tenure as one of the hosts of Women’s Focus. Her guests have included New Mexico state legislators and executives, singers, poets, and celebrities like Dr. Dorothy Cotton: An unsung hero and the Backbone of the Civil Rights Movement.

Carol grew up in Far Rockaway, New York. She graduated from Queens College in New York with a degree in education. As a child, Carol was described as a shy, quiet soft spoken young woman who had a passion for traveling. After graduating from college, Carol spent several years traveling between her home in New York and Europe. She traveled to London, France, and Italy. She also spent time in Israel as a part of a Kibbutz. A Kibbutz is a community gathered together in Israel that has its roots traditionally based in agriculture. Carol has one brother, Steven, who had the pleasure of joining her at least once, during her ventures to Europe. Together, they enjoyed the experience of traveling.

During one of her trips to Europe, Carol met a woman from New Mexico. Based on that encounter, Carol’s travels then led her to New Mexico where she was introduced to KUNM. It was at KUNM that Carol has spent a lifetime embracing her love for music, and meeting and talking to a variety of diverse people.

Carol has two favorite singers. They are Barbara Streisand and Ella Fitzgerald. Although she has never revealed her favorite songs by these two artists, when you mention their names you can see the smile light up her face. In 1994, Carol was the recipient of a coveted Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation.

Thank you Carol Boss for spending 41 wonderful years with us at KUNM Public Radio. We love you and wish you much happiness in your retirement.

Carol Boss, a woman with a story.

Carol's retirement show will air on

Saturday, June 29th at 12:00pm during Women's Focus.