Iconic children's TV show 'Sesame Street' and Max are going their separate ways

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Ever feel like you need a map to find out which streamer is running your favorite TV show?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CAN YOU TELL ME HOW TO GET TO SESAME STREET?")

THE SESAME STREET KIDS: (Singing) Can you tell me how to get - how to get to Sesame Street? How to get to...

INSKEEP: Well, soon, you will not be able to get to "Sesame Street" by going to HBO's Max, its home since 2015. NPR's Elizabeth Blair reports the children's show and the streaming service have parted ways.

ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: We've had to prioritize our focus, reads a statement from Warner Brothers Discovery, which owns Max. So "Sesame Street" is, quote, "not as core to our strategy."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, ""I HATE CHRISTMAS"")

CAROLL SPINNEY: (As Oscar the Grouch, singing) I'm telling you, it isn't fair. I hate Christmas.

BLAIR: It's not all bad. Max will air one more new season of "Sesame Street" beginning next month and will rerun old episodes through 2027.

(SOUNDBITE OF YOUTUBE VIDEO, "SESAME STREET: CHRISTMAS WITH THE COUNT SONG")

MATT VOGEL: (As Count von Count) This is one - one beautiful Christmas tree. Ah-ah-ah (ph).

BLAIR: "Sesame Street" has won more than 200 Emmys and, according to Sesame Workshop, reaches 150 million children across more than 150 countries.

JOE HENNES: "Sesame Street" is such an institution. And for one of the biggest streaming networks in the world to decide that they don't want to be a part of that anymore is truly shocking to me.

BLAIR: Joe Hennes is editor-in-chief of ToughPigs, a website dedicated to all things "Muppets" and "Sesame Street." He says "Sesame Street" benefited because Warner Brothers has more money than PBS, the show's original home.

HENNES: Warner Brothers was able to pay more for the production of the show than PBS ever was. So having that influx of money kept "Sesame Street" thriving for many years, and PBS was able to get the show for free. So PBS was still airing "Sesame Street," has been airing "Sesame Street" since Day 1.

BLAIR: As for "Sesame Street's" search for a new home, Hennes thinks it should be Disney.

HENNES: Disney has longevity and a really strong preschool brand.

BLAIR: ...And "The Muppets."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RINGING OF THE BELLS")

STEVE WHITMIRE: (As Beaker, vocalizing).

BILL BARRETTA: (As the Swedish Chef, vocalizing)

ERIC JACOBSON: (As Animal, singing) Ding-dong.

BLAIR: In a statement, Sesame Workshop says it's planning to announce new distribution plans in the coming months.

Elizabeth Blair, NPR News.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RINGING OF THE BELLS")

JACOBSON: (As Animal) Ding-dong?

BARRETTA: (As The Swedish Chef, vocalizing).

WHITMIRE: (As Beaker, vocalizing).

JACOBSON: (As Animal) Ah. Yeah, ding dong.

