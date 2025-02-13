The CPB, KUNM and YOU

The CPB and the importance of federal support

Public broadcasting began in 1967 with the creation of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Since that time, public media has flourished, providing high-quality news, public affairs, music and cultural programming nationwide. CPB continues to be the glue that holds public media together. Preserving CPB is essential to ensuring that public media exists for generations to come

What is CPB?

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is a nonprofit created to support public media across the country. It ensures that high-quality, non-commercial news, music, and cultural programming are accessible to everyone.

CPB is the largest single source of funding for public radio and television, distributing over 70% of its funds directly to more than 1,500 locally owned stations—including KUNM.

Unlike NPR or PBS, CPB does not create programming or own stations—it simply helps public media thrive. CPB funding helps KUNM deliver trusted journalism, diverse music, and emergency alerts to New Mexico.

Why does CPB matter to KUNM and other public media?

Even though listener support makes up the largest and most reliable source of KUNM’s funding, federal funding — which amounts to about $1.60 per person annually — makes public media as you currently know it possible.

CPB’s investment directly supports local stations across the country and enables them to provide essential programs and services. If federal funding is eliminated, public media stations could be forced to cut some or all of the following:

local newsrooms and personnel providing information essential to the well-being of local communities.

important public safety communications during natural disasters

professional development and resources

music and cultural programming

Some stations, particularly those in rural areas securing a larger percentage of their revenue from the CPB, could even be forced off the air. In many rural communities, public media stations are the only local sources of news.

How much CPB funding does KUNM receive?

In 2023-24 fiscal year, KUNM’s CPB grant was nearly $240,000, 12% of KUNM’s total revenue. We use 100 percent of our CPB grant to help cover the production and broadcasting costs of the local and national programs you hear on KUNM.

What would happen if KUNM lost CPB funding?

If CPB funding is eliminated, it will have a devastating effect on all CPB-qualified stations, including KUNM.

KUNM would immediately seek to raise the projected $280,000 in CPB funding for 2024-25 through member donors, local businesses and non-profit support.

However, CPB funding supports critical shared resources that individual stations rely on, such as:

National interconnection systems (satellite and digital distribution)

Emergency alert systems

Affordable music and programming licenses

Professional training and development for journalists and producers

The loss of CPB funding would disrupt these essential services, impacting KUNM and the entire public media system. Rural communities, in particular, would experience significant service reductions as smaller stations struggle to remain operational.

While KUNM would work diligently to sustain its current level of service, the loss of CPB funding would inevitably lead to program cuts, reduced local news coverage, and a diminished ability to provide high-quality music programming. Some of the shows you love would likely disappear, and our ability to produce well-researched, community-driven journalism would be greatly diminished.

What can I do to support public media?