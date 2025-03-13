© 2025 KUNM
Muslim call to prayer can take on an added significance during Ramadan

By Michelle Aslam,
William Troop
Published March 13, 2025 at 4:32 PM MDT

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Muslims around the world are observing Ramadan this month. For believers, the holy month is about much more than fasting. It's a time for reflection and compassion, to give to the less fortunate, to gather with community to break the daily fasts and to pray. This month is also a time when the Muslim call to prayer can take on an added significance.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Arabic).

TOM FACCHINE: If you're familiar with church bells, it's almost similar to church bells, but with the human voice.

SHAPIRO: We asked Imam Tom Facchine to tell us more about what the call to prayer means to Muslims, particularly now during the month of Ramadan. He's a research director at the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research in Irving, Texas.

FACCHINE: The first impression that I had of Islam and being in a Muslim country was the call to prayer. And I remember just opening my windows and listening to all the mosques as the sun would set, and they would one by one start to recite the call to prayer.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Arabic).

FACCHINE: And it just moved me to tears. It was such a beautiful experience. And it was such a solemn invitation. The tone in which these things are recited is often just a very calm, almost pleading tone, right? It's like - it's almost as if your creator is inviting you to be your best self.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Arabic).

FACCHINE: The Muslim call to prayer, which is known as the adhan in Arabic, is one of the fundamental rituals that we have that marks time. But it's also something that, during Ramadan, it's not just demarcating when you should pray. It's demarcating when you get to eat and drink (laughter). So everyone's eyes are on the clock because this is when we refrain from food and drink - yes, even water - from the beginning of the call to prayer, the first call to prayer in the morning, to the penultimate, the second to last call to prayer, when the sun goes down.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Arabic).

SHAPIRO: Imam Tom Facchine with the Yaqeen Institute for Islamic Research in Irving, Texas.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Arabic). Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Michelle Aslam
Michelle Aslam is a 2021-2022 Kroc Fellow and recent graduate from North Texas. While in college, she won state-wide student journalism awards for her investigation into campus sexual assault proceedings and her reporting on racial justice demonstrations. Aslam previously interned for the North Texas NPR Member station KERA, and also had the opportunity to write for the Dallas Morning News and the Texas Observer.
William Troop
William Troop is a supervising editor at All Things Considered. He works closely with everyone on the ATC team to plan, produce and edit shows 7 days a week. During his 30+ years in public radio, he has worked at NPR, at member station WAMU in Washington, and at The World, the international news program produced at station GBH in Boston. Troop was born in Mexico, to Mexican and Nicaraguan parents. He spent most of his childhood in Italy, where he picked up a passion for soccer that he still nurtures today. He speaks Spanish and Italian fluently, and is always curious to learn just how interconnected we all are.