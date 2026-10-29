2026 Annual Congreso de las Acequias

Join us for the only statewide acequia gathering in New Mexico where our leaders come together to share knowledge and build a united voice for acequias to protect water and strengthen our land-based traditions.

Day 1, November 13th, will include some local acequia tours and workshop opportunities at Northern NM College.

Day 2, November 14th, will be our official Congreso de las Acequias, water blessing, presentations, awards, and lunch at the Ohkay Owingeh Conference Center.