2026 Annual Congreso de las Acequias
2026 Annual Congreso de las Acequias
Join us for the only statewide acequia gathering in New Mexico where our leaders come together to share knowledge and build a united voice for acequias to protect water and strengthen our land-based traditions.
Day 1, November 13th, will include some local acequia tours and workshop opportunities at Northern NM College.
Day 2, November 14th, will be our official Congreso de las Acequias, water blessing, presentations, awards, and lunch at the Ohkay Owingeh Conference Center.
Ohkay Owingeh Conference Center and Northern NM College
$30
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Nov 14, 2026.
Event Supported By
NM Acequia Association
505-995-9644
info@lasacequias.org
Artist Group Info
secretary.sanjoaquin.landgrant@gmail.com
Ohkay Owingeh Conference Center and Northern NM College