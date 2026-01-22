2027 World Pediatrics Conference (2027WPC)

Episirus Scientifica welcomes you to attend the 2027 World Paediatrics Conference (2027WPC) which is going to be held during September 16-17, 2027, in Singapore around the theme ‘Advancing Child Care in a Fast-Changing World’ accredited with CPD credits which enable the professionals from worldwide to exchange their views on a wide variety of topics affecting childcare and those suffering from pediatric diseases around the world. Since Genetic variance, developmental issues and Congenital defects are of a greater concern to pediatricians, we will be exploring more into these fields. This international meet (2027WPC) anticipates hundreds of participants including keynote speakers, Oral presentations by renowned speakers and poster presenters besides delegates around the world. This conference perhaps a giant event that creates an ideal platform to share expertise addressing current advancements involved in Pediatric and Neonatal care. It will be a wonderful opportunity for all the delegates as it provides an international networking opportunity to collaborate with the world-class Pediatric and Medical Associations.