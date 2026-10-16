2nd OTaosuCon Community CoLab Meetup: Halloween Edition!

Brought to you by UNM-Taos Film & Digital Media Arts (FDMA), the TCA, and Yellow House Art Collective!

This week, we’ll work together on crafting costumes — both Halloween and Cosplay!

Dream Make Chat * Craft with us as we work our way toward OTaosuCon’s second annual event, April 2–4, 2027 at Bataan Hall (and environs) in downtown Taos. Come to learn what’s next, help build our Taos fandom community network, get involved, and have fun! And also, we’re here to hold the space; since sessions are open-ended, don’t skip it just because you can’t catch the start or have to leave early.

Help foster the fandom community in Taos, craft and create, get involved, and simply have FUN! FREE and open to the public, but those under 18 must be accompanied by parent/guardian.