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8th Annual Horseshoes & Heels Gala

8th Annual Horseshoes & Heels Gala

The Tamaya Horse Rehab Program will host its 8th annual Horseshoes & Heels Gala on Saturday, November 28, at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa. The annual fundraiser supports the nonprofit organization's ongoing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate horses in need throughout New Mexico.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner, silent and live auctions, and live music by Austin Van. Proceeds help provide veterinary care, training, shelter, and feed for rescued horses.

Tickets are $135 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. The organization is also accepting donations for the event's silent auction.

For tickets and additional information, please call (505) 269-5410 or visit TamayaHorseRehab.com.

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa
$135
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa
5058671234
hyattregencytamaya.com
Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa
1300 Tuyuna Trail
Santa Ana Pueblo , New Mexico 87004
5058671234
kokura@jameskorenchen.com
hyattregencytamaya.com