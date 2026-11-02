The Tamaya Horse Rehab Program will host its 8th annual Horseshoes & Heels Gala on Saturday, November 28, at Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa. The annual fundraiser supports the nonprofit organization's ongoing efforts to rescue and rehabilitate horses in need throughout New Mexico.

The evening begins with a cocktail reception at 5 p.m., followed by a three-course dinner, silent and live auctions, and live music by Austin Van. Proceeds help provide veterinary care, training, shelter, and feed for rescued horses.

Tickets are $135 per person or $1,000 for a table of eight. The organization is also accepting donations for the event's silent auction.

For tickets and additional information, please call (505) 269-5410 or visit TamayaHorseRehab.com.

