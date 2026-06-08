A Fourth of July Weekend Celebration: NMPhil at the Botanic Garden!
A Fourth of July Weekend Celebration: NMPhil at the Botanic Garden!
Jason Altieri, conductor
Celebrate your Fourth of July weekend and 250 years of Independence among the verdant ambiance of the Botanical Garden of the ABQ BioPark with the NMPhil! Enjoy a festive program featuring Summon the Heroes by John Williams, selections from Wicked and Chicago, Gershwin’s Strike Up the Band, the patriotic flair of Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever, and the thrilling finale to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture — plus much more. Bring a blanket or chair, pack a picnic, and settle in for an unforgettable evening of marvelous music.
ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden
Kids 2 and under are Free, 3 to 12 - $10, Adults - $25
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 3 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
New Mexico Philharmonic
(505) 323-4343
office@nmphil.org
ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden
2601 Central Ave NWAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87106