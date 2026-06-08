A Fourth of July Weekend Celebration: NMPhil at the Botanic Garden!

Jason Altieri, conductor

Celebrate your Fourth of July weekend and 250 years of Independence among the verdant ambiance of the Botanical Garden of the ABQ BioPark with the NMPhil! Enjoy a festive program featuring Summon the Heroes by John Williams, selections from Wicked and Chicago, Gershwin’s Strike Up the Band, the patriotic flair of Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever, and the thrilling finale to Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture — plus much more. Bring a blanket or chair, pack a picnic, and settle in for an unforgettable evening of marvelous music.