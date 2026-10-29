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ABQ - Thanksgiving Kits

ABQ - Thanksgiving Kits

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back, the nonprofit arm of Lerner & Rowe Injury Attorneys, will be hosting its annual tradition: Thanksgiving giveaways in cities nationwide. The nonprofit will provide 6,000 free Thanksgiving meals at events in Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Northwest Indiana, Tucson, Phoenix, Bullhead City and Yuma.

Lerner & Rowe Gives Back helps families in these communities experience the comfort and normalcy of a Thanksgiving meal, regardless of their financial circumstances. The meal packages can include mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, and other items to make a traditional holiday meal. Each family will also receive a grocery gift card.

EXPO New Mexico
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

intern2evolveprandmarketing@gmail.com
EXPO New Mexico
300 San Pedro Dr. NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87108