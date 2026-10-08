If you're tired of the same old stuff on TV, if you're looking for something fun and indoors to do, then come on over and spend An Afternoon with the Albuquerque Concert Band!

We'll be performing an hour of fun music from ABBA, West Side Story, and more!

Jim Keene-Conductor

Free admission and open to the public

Sunday, November 1st

3pm to 4pm

Eldorado HS PAC

11300 Montgomery Blvd NE

www.abqband.org