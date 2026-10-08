An Afternoon with the Albuquerque Concert Band!
An Afternoon with the Albuquerque Concert Band!
If you're tired of the same old stuff on TV, if you're looking for something fun and indoors to do, then come on over and spend An Afternoon with the Albuquerque Concert Band!
We'll be performing an hour of fun music from ABBA, West Side Story, and more!
Jim Keene-Conductor
Free admission and open to the public
Sunday, November 1st
3pm to 4pm
Eldorado HS PAC
11300 Montgomery Blvd NE
www.abqband.org
Eldorado HS Performing Arts Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Albuquerque Concert Band
Eldorado HS Performing Arts Center
11300 Montgomery Blvd. NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87111