Animal Communication Workshop with Vivian Kallmann

Come explore the illuminating world of animal communication at FUSION on Sunday, June 28, from 2–4 PM. Tickets are $20.

You only need to bring a photo!

Participants will spend some time sharing their stories. And, with a limit of ten attendees, there will be time for each person to enjoy a mini communication session with their furry, feathered, or scaled friend.

This process will be an opportunity to learn what is important to your pet through a real exchange. An exchange that will engage and have value for both of you.