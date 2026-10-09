This holiday season, Landmark Musicals invites audiences of all ages to discover the timeless optimism and infectious spirit of Annie, running November 20–29, 2026, at Rodey Theatre.

Based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie, Annie has become a worldwide phenomenon and a beloved musical-theatre classic. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, the iconic musical features a celebrated book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin. The score includes some of musical theatre’s most enduring songs, including the beloved anthem “Tomorrow.”

Performance Schedule

Friday, November 20 - 7pm

Saturday, November 21 - 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, November 22 - 2pm *

Friday, November 27 - 7pm

Saturday, November 28 - 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, November 29 - 7pm

*Relaxed Performance - A Relaxed Performance is intended to be sensitive to and accepting of any audience member who may benefit from a more relaxed environment. This performance is open to all; however, they are intentionally modified to accommodate patrons with sensory and vestibular sensitivities, anxiety, dementia, autism spectrum disorders, learning differences, or challenges attending the theater. The performance might also feel more welcoming for families with children, who may need the ability to get up and move around, or take a break in the lobby.

