Annual Holiday Season Festival: Gleb Ivanov in Recital

TCMG’s annual Holiday Season Festival begins this year with a perennial favorite, Gleb Ivanov, in solo recital. This is a treasured Taos Chamber Music Group holiday tradition featuring a musician called a “super-virtuoso” by the NY Times, and tickets do sell out quickly.

Gleb Ivanov, piano

Returns for his 9th Annual appearance

Featuring an arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite by Pletnev.

Tickets available here, through TaosChamberMusicGroup.org