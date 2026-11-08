Annual Holiday Season Festival: Gleb Ivanov in Recital
Annual Holiday Season Festival: Gleb Ivanov in Recital
TCMG’s annual Holiday Season Festival begins this year with a perennial favorite, Gleb Ivanov, in solo recital. This is a treasured Taos Chamber Music Group holiday tradition featuring a musician called a “super-virtuoso” by the NY Times, and tickets do sell out quickly.
Gleb Ivanov, piano
Returns for his 9th Annual appearance
Featuring an arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite by Pletnev.
Tickets available here, through TaosChamberMusicGroup.org
Harwood Museum of Art
$31-$38
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
Artist Group Info
Taos Chamber Music Group
info@taoschambermusicgroup.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux StreetTaos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com