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Annual Holiday Season Festival: Gleb Ivanov in Recital

Annual Holiday Season Festival: Gleb Ivanov in Recital

TCMG’s annual Holiday Season Festival begins this year with a perennial favorite, Gleb Ivanov, in solo recital. This is a treasured Taos Chamber Music Group holiday tradition featuring a musician called a “super-virtuoso” by the NY Times, and tickets do sell out quickly.

Gleb Ivanov, piano

Returns for his 9th Annual appearance

Featuring an arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite by Pletnev.

Tickets available here, through TaosChamberMusicGroup.org

Harwood Museum of Art
$31-$38
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

Taos Chamber Music Group
info@taoschambermusicgroup.org
https://taoschambermusicgroup.org/
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/