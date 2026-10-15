APS Leadership Powwow
APS Leadership Powwow
The Albuquerque Public Schools Pow Wow Committee is hosting the APS Leadership Pow Wow on November 6, 2026 at Albuquerque High School in the Commons Area. Gourd Dancing will be from 4:00-6 PM and Grand Entry will be at 6 PM. The Host Northern Drum are the Black Eagle Singers and the Host Southern Drum are the Southwest Singers. The Head Boy Dancer is Tyren Yepa and the Head Girl Dancer is Maya Werito. This is an exhibition powwow and is free to the public. Vendors are welcome. For more information email john.williams@aps.edu or call Elizabeth Trujillo at 505-884-6392 Ext 80038.
Albuquerque High School
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
APS Native American Leadership Council
(505) 884-6392
apsnativeleadership2021@gmail.com
Albuquerque High School
800 Odelia Rd NEAlbuquerque, New Mexico 87102
505-884-6392
apspowwow@gmail.com