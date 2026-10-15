APS Leadership Powwow

The Albuquerque Public Schools Pow Wow Committee is hosting the APS Leadership Pow Wow on November 6, 2026 at Albuquerque High School in the Commons Area. Gourd Dancing will be from 4:00-6 PM and Grand Entry will be at 6 PM. The Host Northern Drum are the Black Eagle Singers and the Host Southern Drum are the Southwest Singers. The Head Boy Dancer is Tyren Yepa and the Head Girl Dancer is Maya Werito. This is an exhibition powwow and is free to the public. Vendors are welcome. For more information email john.williams@aps.edu or call Elizabeth Trujillo at 505-884-6392 Ext 80038.

