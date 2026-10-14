ARCA's Annual Poinsettia Sale
ARCA's Annual Poinsettia Sale
Join us in celebrating the holiday season at our Annual Poinsettia Sale! These beautiful, vibrant plants, lovingly nurtured in our greenhouses, are ideal for adding festive cheer to your home or office or for giving as gifts to friends and family. Every purchase supports ARCA’s important work in empowering individuals with intellectual, developmental, and cognitive disabilities. Come spread some holiday joy with us!
La Paloma Greenhouse
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
ARCA
5055374160
kjamrozek@arcaspirit.org
La Paloma Greenhouse
181 E La EntradaCorrales, New Mexico 87048