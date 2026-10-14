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ARCA's Annual Poinsettia Sale

ARCA's Annual Poinsettia Sale

Join us in celebrating the holiday season at our Annual Poinsettia Sale! These beautiful, vibrant plants, lovingly nurtured in our greenhouses, are ideal for adding festive cheer to your home or office or for giving as gifts to friends and family. Every purchase supports ARCA’s important work in empowering individuals with intellectual, developmental, and cognitive disabilities. Come spread some holiday joy with us!

La Paloma Greenhouse
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

ARCA
5055374160
kjamrozek@arcaspirit.org
ARCA
La Paloma Greenhouse
181 E La Entrada
Corrales, New Mexico 87048
https://arcaopeningdoors.org/events/