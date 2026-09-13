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Art Official Intelligence

Art Official Intelligence

Blackout Theatre Company proudly presents Art Official Intelligence, an innovative, tongue-in-cheek art and performance festival celebrating the transformative power of art made by human hands in real time. Join us for a weekend of original local music from Metamorfos, Dog Jury, and more; improv and live theatre from Blackout and OffCenter Arts; AI-free vendors and crafters; immersive experiences; and hands-on activities hosted by Albuquerque’s incredible arts community. Learn to crochet, make a zine, type out your inspiration on ABQwerty's restored typewriters, spin local music in the vinyl lounge, draw a stranger's portrait. In a world of AI and deepfakes, there's a real creative community waiting for you right here in Albuquerque!

Art Official Intelligence runs Saturday, November 21 from 12-6PM and Sunday, November 22 from 12-3PM at The ABQ Collective. Suggested sliding scale donation $5-15 with no one turned away for lack of funds. This event is supported by the Visit Albuquerque Tourism Grant Program. For more information, visit www.blackouttheatre.com.

The ABQ Collective
Pay-What-You-Will (Suggested $5-15 NOTAFLOF)
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Blackout Theatre Company
info@blackouttheatre.com
https://www.blackouttheatre.com
The ABQ Collective
1321 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87112
(505) 554-1853
hello@theabqcollective.com
https://theabqcollective.com