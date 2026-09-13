Blackout Theatre Company proudly presents Art Official Intelligence, an innovative, tongue-in-cheek art and performance festival celebrating the transformative power of art made by human hands in real time. Join us for a weekend of original local music from Metamorfos, Dog Jury, and more; improv and live theatre from Blackout and OffCenter Arts; AI-free vendors and crafters; immersive experiences; and hands-on activities hosted by Albuquerque’s incredible arts community. Learn to crochet, make a zine, type out your inspiration on ABQwerty's restored typewriters, spin local music in the vinyl lounge, draw a stranger's portrait. In a world of AI and deepfakes, there's a real creative community waiting for you right here in Albuquerque!

Art Official Intelligence runs Saturday, November 21 from 12-6PM and Sunday, November 22 from 12-3PM at The ABQ Collective. Suggested sliding scale donation $5-15 with no one turned away for lack of funds. This event is supported by the Visit Albuquerque Tourism Grant Program. For more information, visit www.blackouttheatre.com.