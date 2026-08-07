August Family Dance -- All Ages Community Dance to Live Music

NM Folk Music and Dance Society (NM FolkMADS) is excited to host this all ages, all families, everyone welcome family-friendly community dance series, featuring traditional group dances like reels, contras, circles and other beginner-friendly folk dances. With instruction from a caller and live music from local musicians, no experience is needed to have fun at this multigenerational dance.

In August, NM FolkMADS will host the family dance at the Lloyd Shaw Dance Center, see more info at folkmads.org.

Pay what you want at the door–$10-$20 per family suggested.

Wondering what expect? Dancers of all ages will learn to listen to the caller to anticipate the next dance move, move to the beat and in community with others, laugh at and recover from mistakes, enjoy multigenerational playfulness, meet and dance with other families in a casual dance environment focused on fun over form. And all of that to the music of some of the top folk and traditional musicians in Albuquerque/New Mexico! And snacks; feel free to bring a bag lunch!