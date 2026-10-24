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Bach’s “A Musical Offering”

Bach’s “A Musical Offering”

This work is based on a long and complex theme given to Bach by Frederick the Great on which to improvise. Bach then went on to compose this impressive collection of canons, fugues, ricercars, and his masterful trio sonata.

Artists: Ysmael Reyes, flauto traverso; Stephen Redfield and Elizabeth Baker, baroque violin; Katie Rietman, baroque cello; Charlotte Mattax Moersch, harpsichord.

Tickets available through TaosChamberMusicGroup.org

Harwood Museum of Art
$31, $38
05:20 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Harwood Museum of Art
575-758-9826
info@harwoodmuseum.org
harwoodmuseum.org
Harwood Museum of Art
238 Ledoux Street
Taos, New Mexico 87571
info@harwoodmuseum.com
https://harwoodmuseum.org/