Bach’s “A Musical Offering”

This work is based on a long and complex theme given to Bach by Frederick the Great on which to improvise. Bach then went on to compose this impressive collection of canons, fugues, ricercars, and his masterful trio sonata.

Artists: Ysmael Reyes, flauto traverso; Stephen Redfield and Elizabeth Baker, baroque violin; Katie Rietman, baroque cello; Charlotte Mattax Moersch, harpsichord.

Tickets available through TaosChamberMusicGroup.org