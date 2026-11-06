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Bad Mouth series of words and music: Decorative Gourd Edition!

Bad Mouth series of words and music: Decorative Gourd Edition!

The days are darker and colder, but Bad Mouth is always warm and bright!
Join us for an evening of poetry, prose, music, and refreshments, featuring former Texas Poet Laureate, Emmy Pérez, and Albuquerque writers poet Zachary Kluckman, and poet and memoirist Don McIver, along with musician Carlos Trujillo.
There will be beverages and snacks, books, and delight!

Q-staff Theater
donations appreciated
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bad Mouth words and music
badmouthreadingseries@gmail.com
https://www.badmouthburque.com/

Artist Group Info

Emmy Perez
emmyperez@gmail.com
https://emmyperez.com/index.html
Q-staff Theater
400 Broadway blvd se
albuquerque, 87102
505-241-9716
stimmstaffer@yahoo.com
htp://www.q-staff.com