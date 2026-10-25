Join artist and writer Alex Arzt for a multimedia reading from her forthcoming book, Becoming Naturalized to Place: California’s Feral Cabbages (Heyday), which explores how a seemingly ordinary vegetable intertwines with histories of migration, colonization, domestication, and belonging. Currently a writer-in-residence with the Aldo & Estella Leopold Residency, Arzt maintains an interdisciplinary practice in Oakland, CA exploring relationships between plants, people, and place. Her work encourages renewed curiosity about the plants around us and a deeper awareness of the ecological and cultural histories embedded in familiar landscapes.